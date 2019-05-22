NIOS D.El.Ed Fourth Semester Result Declared

NIOS Dled Result Declared: Know How To Check

NIOS fourth D.El.Ed exam result has been declared. NIOS 4th D.El.Ed exam was held in March. The 4th NIOS D.El.Ed was held for 508, 509 and 510 subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).

NIOS DElEd Result Link

NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: Know How To Check

Step One : Go to official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Website: nios.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NIOS D.El.Ed result at dled.nios.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the results tab from the homepage (Given on the top of the page).

Step Three : Click on the result link

Step Four :Enter your roll number correctly

Step Five : Click on submit and view your result.

The NIOS is organizing this Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed. course for teachers who are currently employed in schools but not qualified enough for teaching. The Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD announced the NIOS D.El.Ed. examination for untrained teachers in 2017 after bringing in an amendment to the Right to Education Act.

