NIOS D.El.Ed Result Anytime Soon

The result of 3rd D.El.Ed exam was released in February.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the fourth semester result for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) anytime soon. Usually NIOS declares the D.El.Ed semester results 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of the exam. The fourth edition of the D.El.Ed was held in March for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February.

The NIOS is organizing this Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed. course for teachers who are currently employed in schools but not qualified enough for teaching. The Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD announced the NIOS D.El.Ed. examination for untrained teachers in 2017 after bringing in an amendment to the Right to Education Act.

The result of 3rd D.El.Ed exam was released in February.

The fifth NIOS D.El.Ed exam was held from March 26 to March 30.

NIOS D.El.Ed Result: Know How To Check

Step One : Go to official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Website: nios.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NIOS D.El.Ed result at dled.nios.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the results tab from the homepage (Given on the top of the page).

Step Three : Click on the result link

Step Four : In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.

Step Five : Click on submit and view your result.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.