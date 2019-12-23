NIOS D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam Admit Card Released

NIOS would conduct the exam from January 4 to January 18.

Admit cards have been released for the NIOS D.El.Ed exam that is scheduled to be held in January. The said exam is the supplementary exam for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme that will be conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The NIOS D.El.Ed admit card has been released for all the subjects. NIOS would conduct the exam from January 4 to January 18 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

"Candidates should carry the I card issued by NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket/ intimation card without which the candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination hall," said the NIOS.

NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary Exam Time Table

501: Elementary Education in India: A Socio Cultural Perspective (January 4)

502: Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools (January 6)

503: Learning Languages at Elementary Level (January 7)

504: Learning Mathematics at Elementary Level (January 8)

505: Learning Environmental Studies at Primary Level (January 9)

506: Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (January 10)

507: Community & Elementary Education (January 16)

508: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (January 17)

509 or 510: Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level or Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (January 18)

