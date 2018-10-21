NIOS D.El.Ed: National Institute of Open Schooling Warns Learners Of Fake Websites, Agents

NIOS DElEd Programme was launched on October 3, 2017

National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS, an autonomous institution under Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, warned its Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) learners of fake websites, agents and agencies which are providing misleading information and said NIOS has neither engaged or authorized any agent nor agency and website for the purpose. The Institute informed all its NIOS D.El.Ed learners that the updates and information is available only on its official websites -- www.nios.ac.in and www.dled.nios.ac.in.

"Instances have come to notice wherein some agents/fake agencies and fake websites are providing misleading information and influencing the learners," a notice from NIOS said.

"In view of this, NIOS will also not be responsible for any excess payment or any other fee and for approaching unauthorised agencies/institutions or person or becoming the victim of the fake website," it added.

The NIOS has been entrusted to conduct the training of the un-trained in-service elementary teachers by offering D.El.Ed. through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode across India.

The Programme was launched on October 3, 2017 and as per the amendment in the RTE Act 2009 all the un-trained in-service elementary teachers have to complete the D.El.Ed. programme by March 2019.

A large number of un-trained in-service elementary teachers have enrolled and pursuing the D.El.Ed. Programme through NIOS.

The total fee for one year was 4500 rupees and for 2 years it was 6000 rupees.

"The candidates do not have to pay any money for attending the Personal Contact Programme (PCP) or Workshop, Assignments, Study Materials etc. These are arranged by NIOS without any extra cost to the learners," NIOS said in the notice.

It warned the learners to not to pay any money or fee if any centre coordinator or any other teacher/counsellor asks for any money.

The Institute also asked the learners to complain about the issue to the district authorities and also to NIOS authorities if someone asks for money.

"No extra money except for appearing in examination at the rate of 250 rupees per paper each time will have to be paid through online only by the candidates. No cash transaction should be done for anything to anyone," the notice from NIOS said.

