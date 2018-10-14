Registration For 3rd NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Ends Tomorrow

NIOS DElEd 2018 Registration At Nios.ac.in, dled.nios.ac.in

For the NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam tomorrow is the last date of registration. Candidates who have not registered yet for the exam can do it now. The official website for registration is dled.nios.ac.in. Candidates should also deposit Rs 1000 as registration fees. The exam will be held in December for 506 and 507 modules. The exam for 508, 509/ 510 modules will be held in February- March 2019. NIOS D.El.Ed programme for untrained teachers is being conducted after the parliament passed an amendment in RTE act to help them qualify to teach in elementary schools.

Click here to apply for NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd Exam

Last Chance for Submission of 2nd Year Admission Fees for all the In-Service Untrained Teachers enrolled with NIOS D.El.Ed. program is extended upto 15th October, 2018. Fee is Rs. 6000/- for 2nd Year Admission. Visit https://t.co/BeZrtwSyOx to submit fees online. pic.twitter.com/UzxV8Wgp0a — NIOS (@niostwit) October 8, 2018

In the first NIOS D.El.Ed exam, close to 12 lakh candidates had appeared. The result of the exam was released on September 1, 2018; the exam was conducted in May-June.

The 2nd NIOS D.El.Ed exam was held in September for 501, 502, 503, 504 and 505 modules. D.El.Ed. learners who had not registered in the first examination, were allowed to apply for the examination for subject code 501, 502 and 503 along with registration fee for second examination i.e. 504 and 505.

NIOS is a body working under Human Resource Development ministry of central government. In December, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the third edition of the exam for untrained in-service teachers.

