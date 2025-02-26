NIOS Board Exams 2025: Practical Schedule Released For Classes 10, 12, Check Details

NIOS Board Exams 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the schedule for Classes 10th and 12th practical exams. The NIOS has announced that the practical examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will begin on March 17, 2025, at designated Accredited Institutions (AIs) and practical examination centers, catering to both Indian and overseas students. Candidates who will be taking the exam can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Board 2025: Class 12 Practical Exam Schedule

March 17 to March 20: Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Early Childhood Care and Education

March 21 to March 24: Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Science, Physical Education and Yog, Data Entry Operations, Library and Information Science, Natyakala

March 25 to March 28: House Keeping, Catering Management, Food Processing, Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables, Web Designing & Development

March 29 to April 1: Computer and Office Applications, Data Entry Operation, Web Development, IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software, CRM Domestic Voice, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maint, Yog Assistant

NIOS Board 2025: Class 10 Practical Exam Schedule

March 17 to March 20: Science & Technology, Home Science, Carnatic Sangeet, Folk Art

March 21 to March 24: Painting, Maths, Hindustani Music, Data Entry Operations, Natyakala

March 25 to March 28: Cutting & Tailoring, Dress Making, Beauty Culture & Hair Care, Certificate in Indian Embroidery, Beauty Therapy

March 29 to April 1: Hair Care and Styling, Hand & Foot Care, Bakery & Confectionary, Certificate in Basic Computing, Certificate in Desk Top Publishing (CDTP), Certificate in Yog, Indian Sign Language

