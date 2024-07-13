NIMCET 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Details

Candidates who participated in Round 2 of the NIMCET counselling can download their seat allotment results by visiting the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the results. Shortlisted candidates can pay the partial admission fee from July 15 to 17, 2024.
NIMCET Round 2 Counselling: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result 2024
Visit the official website of NIMCET, nimcet.admissions.nic.in.
Click on "NIMCET Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your login details, such as application number and password, and submit.
Check the NIMCET Round 2 counselling seat allotment result.
Take a printout of the result for future reference.
NIMCET 2024: Important Dates for Counselling
- First Round of Counselling: June 29
- Second Round of Allotment: July 13
- Third Round of Allotment: July 18
- Special Round: July 24
The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) is a national-level test conducted by NITs for admission to their Master of Computer Applications (MCA) program.
NIMCET 2024 Admission
Based on the rank obtained in NIMCET-2024, students can get admission to the MCA program at nine NITs: Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal for the year 2024-25.
NIMCET 2024 Exam Pattern
NIMCET-2024 consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three parts:
Part I: Mathematics (50 questions) - 70 minutes
Part II: Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning (40 questions) - 30 minutes
Part III: Computer Awareness (20 questions) and English (10 questions) - 20 minutes