NIMCET 2024 Special Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Check Details

NIMCET 2024: The seat allotment results for the first three rounds of NIMCET 2024 were announced on July 8, July 13, and July 18.

Based on their ranks, students can get admission to the MCA program at nine NITs.
NIMCET 2024: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur will release the special round seat allotment result for the NIMCET 2024 today. Candidates who qualified for the test had until July 28 to fill in their choices for the special round of counseling on the official website.

NIMCET 2024 Admission

Based on the rank obtained in NIMCET 2024, students can get admission to the MCA program at nine NITs: Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal for the academic year 2024-25.

NIMCET 2024 Counseling: Participating Institutions

  • National Institute of Technology, Agartala
  • National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
  • National Institute of Technology, Bhopal
  • National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
  • National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
  • National Institute of Technology, Raipur
  • National Institute of Technology, Surathkal
  • National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  • National Institute of Technology, Warangal
  • National Institute of Technology, Patna
  • Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal

NIMCET 2024 Exam Pattern

The NIMCET 2024 exam consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections:

  • Part I: Mathematics (50 questions) - 70 minutes
  • Part II: Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning (40 questions) - 30 minutes
  • Part III: Computer Awareness (20 questions) and English (10 questions) - 20 minutes

 Document Verification Rules  

For the special round of counselling, document verification rules are same as main round.

