NIMCET 2024 Special Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Check Details

NIMCET 2024: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur will release the special round seat allotment result for the NIMCET 2024 today. Candidates who qualified for the test had until July 28 to fill in their choices for the special round of counseling on the The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur will release the special round seat allotment result for the NIMCET 2024 today. Candidates who qualified for the test had until July 28 to fill in their choices for the special round of counseling on the official website

The seat allotment results for the first three rounds of NIMCET 2024 were announced on July 8, July 13, and July 18.

NIMCET 2024 Admission

Based on the rank obtained in NIMCET 2024, students can get admission to the MCA program at nine NITs: Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal for the academic year 2024-25.

NIMCET 2024 Counseling: Participating Institutions

National Institute of Technology, Agartala

National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology, Raipur

National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

National Institute of Technology, Patna

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal

NIMCET 2024 Exam Pattern

The NIMCET 2024 exam consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections:

Part I: Mathematics (50 questions) - 70 minutes

Part II: Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning (40 questions) - 30 minutes

Part III: Computer Awareness (20 questions) and English (10 questions) - 20 minutes

Document Verification Rules

For the special round of counselling, document verification rules are same as main round.