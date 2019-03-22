NIFT Entrance Exam Result Declared

NIFT Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the results of the written entrance exam. As of now results have been declared for the B.FTech., M.FTech. and M.F.M. programmes. NIFT conducted the admission test on January 20 for Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology courses. Results of B.DES and M.DES programmes will be declared in due course reads the official notification released by the Institute. Candidates who took the exam can now check their result online at the official website nift.ac.in.

Result

While there is no upper age limit for applying to the Masters programme, the upper age limit for Bachelor's programme was 23 years.

After declaring the complete result of the written test, NIFT will begin the situation test/ group discussion or interview for selecting the candidates. The test will assess the career orientation, aptness, personal achievements, communication and general awareness of the candidates and will be held in April/ May.

The final result, based on the written exam and the interview, will be announced in May / June.

Last year the NIFT had declared the result on March 23.

