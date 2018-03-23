NIFT Declares Entrance Exam Result For Admission To UG, PG Programmes: What's Next? NIFT result 2018 has been declared for UG, PG admission. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can download the result at the official website nift.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT NIFT Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: NIFT result 2018 has been declared for UG, PG admission. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can download the result at the official website nift.ac.in. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) conducted the admission entrance exam on 21 January 2018. Candidates can check the NIFT result 2018 using their roll number, date of birth and application number. Now qualified candidates should prepare for the situation test/ group discussion/ interview. The final result will be declared in May / June 2018 and counselling will begin thereafter.



Shortlisted candidates for B.Des from the written entrance examination are required to take a Situation Test which is a hands-on test to evaluate the candidate's skills for material handling and innovative ability on a given situation with a given set of materials.



NIFT Result 2018: Know How To Check



Shortlisted candidates for Masters Programs from the written entrance examination are required to undergo Case Study based Group Discussions (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). GD would comprise approximately 15 to 20 minutes of discussion on a case study assigned.



The personal interview will test the career orientation, aptness, personal achievements, communication and general awareness of the candidates.



