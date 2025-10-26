NHPC Junior Engineer 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited has released the admit card for recruitment examination for the post of Junior Engineers and others. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download their admit card/hall tickets on the official website - nhpcindia.com. The examination is being held to fill over 200 vacancies across Civi, Electrical, Mechanical and E and C disciplines.

The posts of Junior Engineer at NHPC pay a salary in the range of Rs. 29,600 to Rs. 1,19,500.

NHPC JE Admit Card - "NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Download Link"

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the corporation -

On the homepage, click on "Careers" section.

Then, click on Junior Engineer admit card link.

Enter your user id and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Exam Details

The exam will take place in a CBT (Computer Based Test) format in both English and Hindi. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks, and candidates will have 3 hours to finish it.

The JE recruitment exam will be divided into three sections - Part-I will contain 140 MCQs related to the specific engineering field, Part-II will include 30 MCQs on General Awareness, and Part-III will feature another 30 MCQs on Reasoning.

Candidates should be aware that for each correct MCQ answer, they will earn one mark. However, for each incorrect MCQ answer, there will be a penalty of one-fourth of the marks, meaning a deduction of 0.25 marks.