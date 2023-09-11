New Delhi Leaders' Declaration: G20 Countries Commit To Inclusive, Equitable Education for All

G20 nations call for support to educational institutions and teachers to adopt emerging technologies.

In a major outcome for the education sector from the G20 Summit, the participating countries in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration outlined an ambitious education plan that aims to bring about significant changes. They called for inclusive, equitable, high-quality education and skills training for all, including those in vulnerable situations.

The declaration reads: "We are committed to inclusive, equitable, high-quality education and skills training for all, including those in vulnerable situations. We recognize the importance of investing in supporting human capital development."

The G20 countries in the declaration have also highlighted the importance of fundamental learning, expressed their commitment to narrowing digital disparities, and pledged their support to help educational institutions and educators adapt to emerging trends.

They emphasised access to high-quality technical and vocational education and training, promoting scientific cooperation, and facilitating lifelong learning, especially for marginalized communities.



The declaration emphasises equity, adaptability, and collaboration on a global scale to ensure that education continues to be an avenue of opportunity for everyone.

Highlights:

Recognise the importance of foundational learning (literacy, numeracy, and socioemotional skills) as the primary building block for education and employment.

Reiterate commitment to harness digital technologies to overcome the digital divides for all learners.

Extend support to educational institutions and teachers to enable them to keep pace with emerging trends and technological advances including AI.

Emphasize expanding access to high-quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Reaffirm commitment to promote open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration and encourage mobility of students, scholars, researchers, and scientists across research and higher education institutions.

Emphasise the importance of enabling life-long learning focused on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling especially for vulnerable groups.

During G20 final Education Working Group (EDWG) meetings, all members shared a common emphasis on research and innovation.