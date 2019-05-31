New Changes In Place For Delhi University (DU) Admissions

A suggestive online calculator will also be there when students fill in their marks.

A lot of new changes are in store for students who are willing to take admissions in the Delhi University this time, with its online registration process commencing Thursday. Students will be able to edit their forms once after filling them at an additional price of Rs 100 during the registration process. Cancellation fee has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 in order to ensure students weigh their options and seek admissions.

Only one cancellation is allowed per cut-off List.

The university dashboard will be an interactive one where students will be able to see the number of seats up for grabs, how many of them have been filled for the courses a student is applying for so that they do not end up applying to a college where seats have already been filled.

Yoga, which was part of the sports quota list in the Delhi University till last year, will now be a category under the Extra Curricular Activities.

The varsity has included Modern Indian Languages in the list of academic subjects which means if students choose these as one of their main subjects for calculating their best of four marks, they will not face 2.5 per cent deduction of marks, which was the norm till last year.

Different state boards have different subjects with various nomenclature, but similar curriculum to the CBSE subjects, which are considered as standard by the DU. Earlier, students from the other boards would face 2.5 per cent deduction in marks, but this will not happen now.

Officials claimed that the admission portal is mobile-friendly and can even run on a 2G network.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting entrance exams of more than 180 courses, including 11 undergraduate programmes, of the Delhi University.

This year, the varsity will be effecting a 10 per cent increase in seats for economically weaker sections and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

There will be separate cut-offs for students belonging to the EWS category.

The eight evening colleges are likely to carry out their admission process between 11 am and 5 pm to ensure that outstation students do not face any inconvenience. Four of these colleges have the same persons discharging the duty of principal of both evening and morning colleges.

This time, the varsity has also made it mandatory that the departments carry out forensic examination of marksheets and documents submitted for postgraduate admissions, in order to avoid a case like that of former DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya who allegedly submitted fake marksheets.

The varsity has tied up with the CBSE and gained access to its database of results from 2014 to 2019.

The DU has also advised the colleges that give relaxation to women in cut-offs to have a uniform policy and not varying percentages of relaxation.