New Campus Of IIFT To Come Up In New Delhi

Indian Institute Foreign Trade (IIFT) new campus will come up in Maidan Garhi

The foundation stone for the construction of a new campus of Indian Institute Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi and dedication of IIFT Kolkata Campus to the nation was done by Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation on February 22, 2019. On this occasion, Suresh Prabhu emphasized the importance of IIFT for national progress. He also stated that IIFT is not only a centre which will promote external trade but also aid in policy making and research for development of the MSME Sector.

The Ceremony took place in the presence of Prof. Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, Prof. Vijaya Katti, Dean Administration (Academic), Dr. K. Rangarajan, Centre Head, IIFT Kolkata Campus and Dr. P.K. Gupta, Registrar, IIFT.

New campus of IIFT at Maidan Garhi spread over an area of 5.6 acres (22669 sqm) is being constructed by NBCC India Ltd and shall be completed in 24 months.

The campus will have of State of Art audio video system, Smart Classrooms, Building Management System (BMS), Mechanized basement car parking and shall conform to "barrier free access standards for persons with disabilities" and have all necessary sustainable / Green Building Features including a solar power plant of 250 KW.

The campus shall also provide a state of art Auditorium for 1000 pax, a swimming pool and other indoor games facilities.

The IIFT Kolkata campus which has been put into operation from its own premises has scaled up its activities.

The campus is fully integrated and aesthetically beautiful and spread over 7 acres of land.

