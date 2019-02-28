NEHU Result 2019: B.Sc Results Released, Check Here

NEHU Result 2019: BSc Results Released @ Exams.nehu.ac.in

North-Eastern Hill University or NEHU has released the NEU result for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) results on the official website of the varsity. The NEHU result can be accessed from the website, nehu.ac.in. The results have been released for semesters first, third and fifth for the exams held in October 2018. NEHU result has also been announced for M.Sc Mathematics first semester exam held in December 2018 and also for MA/MSc Economics first semester exams held in June 2018.

NEHU result 2019: Check B.Sc results here

The following UG NEHU results have been declared today:

Results of Ist Semester B.Sc. Held in October 2018

Results of IIIrd Semester B.Sc. Held in October 2018

Results of Vth Semester B.Sc. Held in October 2018.

The candidates may check their NEHU results from the links given above after opening it. The students may search for their roll numbers on the pdf file open.

To know the marksheet details of the students, they may click on the login page given on this link.

