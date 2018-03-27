NEHU BA October Exam 2017 Results Declared; Check Here NEHU Bachelor of Arts (BA) first semester results declared on the official results website of the varsity.

NEHU Results: NEHU Bachelor of Arts (BA) first semester results declared on the official results website of the varsity. According to the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya BA first semester results released today, out of the 22,169 total number of candidates appeared for the examinations in October 2017, 8,151 candidates passed the exam with a passing percentage of 36.77. The

NEHU also declared the results of 3rd Semester B.Ed. exams held in December 2017.



The candidates may check their BA results directly from this link:



NEHU has recently published Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results.



NEHU has also released results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mass Communication and Video Production Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results. These NEHU results also can be accessed from the official website of the varsity.



NEHU has declared BA in Media Technologies Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results. Results have been declared for exams held in October 2017.



NEHU has released these results recently:



Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. I Semester

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. III Semester

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. V Semester

Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies I Semester

Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies III Semester

Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies V Semester

Bachelor of Commerce I Semester

Bachelor of Commerce III Semester

Bachelor of Commerce V Semester



