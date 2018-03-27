NEHU BA October Exam 2017 Results Declared; Check Here

NEHU also declared the results of 3rd Semester B.Ed. exams held in December 2017.
The candidates may check their BA results directly from this link: Click here to check your results.
NEHU has recently published Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results.
NEHU has also released results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mass Communication and Video Production Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results. These NEHU results also can be accessed from the official website of the varsity.
NEHU has declared BA in Media Technologies Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results. Results have been declared for exams held in October 2017.
NEHU has released these results recently:
Comments
Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. III Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. V Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies I Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies III Semester
Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies V Semester
Bachelor of Commerce I Semester
Bachelor of Commerce III Semester
Bachelor of Commerce V Semester
Click here for more Education News