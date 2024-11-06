'Remove Vice-Chancellor': Huge Students' Protest In Top Central University In Meghalaya

North Eastern Hill University students are on an indefinite hunger strike

Tension continues to rise at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya's capital Shillong as students have launched an indefinite hunger strike outside the Vice Chancellor's office, demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

The hunger strike, led by the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, accused the Vice Chancellor of "misuse of power" and mismanagement. The students are also calling for the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, appointment of a pro-vice chancellor for the Tura campus, and improvements in essential amenities, including revised hostel fees, clean water, Wi-Fi, and ambulance services.

Banners with slogans such as "No More Delays, Vice Chancellor Must Go" and "We Demand Fairness, Not Abuse of Power" reflected the students' growing frustration with the administration. NEHU Assam Students Association is also participating in the hunger strike.

"I have been here for more than three years. Our university's quality has been degrading and going down and down," a protesting student said. Another student said Mr Shukla came in 2021, and students have been protesting since 2022. "I think this is the best time for him to step down," the student said.

Another student at the protest site said the Vice Chancellor has "misused and mishandled the university according to his will."

"He has done that by appointing a Registrar and a Deputy Registrar... which indicates foul play in the recruitment, and maybe a political agenda behind the recruitment of these officials. These officials are not entirely competent in what they are supposed to do," the student said. "The Deputy Registrar is not even capable of writing a simple letter," he alleged.

The latest agitation by the students comes on the heels of an indefinite strike launched by the NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) since yesterday.

The students said their hunger strike will continue until the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and Deputy Registrar step down. This latest student-led protest follows an indefinite strike by the NEHUNSA over delay in recruitment for advertised positions. NEHUNSA said repeated requests to expedite the recruitment process have gone unanswered by the administration.

The NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) has voiced support for the students' demands, calling for the removal of Registrar Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, labelling them "errant, irresponsible, and inefficient."

NEHUTA in its general body meeting on November 1 resolved to back NEHUSU's demands to protect the university's integrity. Additionally, the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association (MeTTA) of NEHU has expressed full support for the protesting students.

This series of agitations reflect widespread dissatisfaction across NEHU's student, non-teaching, and teaching communities, who have accused Mr Shukla of rule violations and actions that undermined the university's welfare since his appointment as Vice Chancellor.

Mr Shukla on Wednesday said he will not step down as his appointment was made by the President of India, who holds the authority to make any decisions regarding his tenure. Mr Shukla added he has communicated the current issues to the Education Ministry and dismissed accusations of being "anti-tribal."

Mr Shukla said the removal of so many officials cannot happen through arbitrary decisions. These officials were appointed through a formal, rigorous selection process, governed by standard procedures, not personal discretion, he said.

Mr Shukla acknowledged that concerns raised by associations such as NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU have been forwarded to the government, including the President of India. However, no directive or communication has been received from the Ministry of Education or the President's office indicating any inquiry into the matter.

He said any action to remove government employees would require a formal investigation and cannot proceed without substantial reasons. Discussing the Director of the College Development Council role, Mr Shukla mentioned his attempts to appoint a professor to the position, though none have agreed to take it.

He said he remains open to assigning the role to any professor willing to take up the responsibility. Regarding the guest house incharge position, Mr Shukla pointed at the university's shortage of non-teaching staff for which recruitment ads have been issued. However, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) declining to conduct the exams, alternative agencies are being considered, he said, adding some progress is expected once the Registrar's office reopens following recent protests.

On the appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellors for both NEHU campuses (Shillong and Tura), Mr Shukla said the university has sought guidance from the Ministry of Education. If no response is received by December, he said he is committed to appointing Pro-Vice Chancellors from the local community for each campus.

He noted he has been in discussions with the Non-Teaching Staff Association, which has requested assurances in writing, though he has been unable to issue these due to the ongoing closure of the Registrar's office by protesters. He assured the non-teaching staff that he will provide written communication once the situation normalises.

Mr Shukla expressed willingness to initiate a dialogue with student representatives to address their concerns.