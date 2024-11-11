Tension Grips Shillong University, Vice-Chancellor's Bungalow Vanadalised

The NEHU vice-chancellor has been moved to an undisclosed location

Tension has gripped the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya's Shillong after the vice-chancellor's bungalow and vehicle were vandalised amid allegations of severe mismanagement by the administration. Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla had a narrow escape, but reportedly with minor injuries. He has been moved to an undisclosed location. Visuals later showed shattered glass, broken furniture, and scattered dishes at the university bungalow.

The university's registrar-in-charge filed an FIR with the local police this morning against the unknown attackers.

Students at NEHU have been on hunger strike and demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor, registrar Omkar Singh, and deputy registrar Amit Gupta. The students accuse the university officials of severe mismanagement and misuse of power by the administration.

The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), backed by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, has been leading the protests, including blockades of university entrances and the burning of effigies of the three officials. They are also calling for the appointment of pro-vice chancellors for the university's Shillong and Tura campuses.

Faculty associations, such as the NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association (MeTTA), have also voiced support for the students. They have condemned the administration over "abuse of power" and advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of NEHU's leadership.

The state government has sought the centre's help to resolve the crisis. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has briefed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the issue. "Briefed the Honble Minister Education @dpradhanbjp ji on the ongoing situation in NEHU and urged him to find an amicable solution to this issue," the chief minister posted on X.