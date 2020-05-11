NTA Cautions Against Fake Calls Regarding NEET UG 2020

NTA has warned students against fake calls regarding NEET UG 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned students about fake and fraudulent calls, SMS and email about NEET UG 2020 asking for candidate's application details including their personal details.

In a notice available on NTA website, the agency says, "NTA does not ask for any personal details or any other information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/emails are received please do not share any information."

The agency will also take strict action against the 'unscrupulous elements' seeking confidential information from students.

NTA has also advised parents and students to only rely on the information available on official NTA website, 'nta.ac.in', and official NEET UG website, 'ntaneet.nic.in'.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the date for the postponed NEET UG exam. The medical entrance exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 3 will now be held on July 26. The exam will be in pen-paper format, like previous year. NTA is yet to announce the date on which NEET UG admit card will be released.

Apart from NEET UG exam, the agency had to postpone second JEE Main exam for 2020 as well. JEE Main will now be held between July 18 and July 23. NTA had to postpone several entrance exams and push application dates for several other exams in response to the coronavirus crisis.

