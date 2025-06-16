NEET UG Results 2025: Top 25 Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF Ranking

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed NEET UG 2025 results were announced by the National Testing Agency on June 14.

With the NEET UG 2025 results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 14, the admission process for undergraduate medical and dental courses across India is now underway. This year, 22.09 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG exam, and 12.36 lakh qualified, compared to 13.15 lakh qualified candidates last year.

A total of 22.76 lakh students registered for NEET UG 2025, a slight dip from 24.06 lakh in 2024. The number of students who skipped the exam also fell, from over 72,000 in 2024 to approximately 66,700 this year.

As students prepare to apply for medical admissions, choosing the right college is a crucial step. While many candidates already have their preferred institutions in mind, others may still be confused about which colleges to prioritise. To help with this decision, here is a list of the Top 25 Medical Colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

Though the NIRF 2025 rankings are yet to be released, the 2024 list can serve as a reliable reference point for students during the admission process.

Top 25 Medical Colleges In India



1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu

4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, Karnataka

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

6. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

7. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka

10. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

11. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra

12. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

13. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

14. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

15. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, Odisha

16. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan

17. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

18. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

19. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

20. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

21. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

22. Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata, West Bengal

23. Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha, Maharashtra

24. Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi

25. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha

