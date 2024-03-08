NEET-UG Registrations To Close Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines

The National Testing Agency will close the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) for undergraduate courses on March 9, 2024. Candidates aspiring to appear in the medical entrance exam can visit the official website of NTA to register for the test.

The deadline for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is 11:50 pm on March 9, 2024. Candidates from the General category and NRI will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700. While, candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 1,600 and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender to pay Rs 1,000. The date for opening of the correction window and release of admit cards will be intimated later on the website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The duration of the exam is 200 minutes. The results for the medical entrance exam will be announced on June 14, 2024.

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the online mode only on the website as application form in any other mode will not be accepted. The applications are available on the official website of the NTA.

Candidates must adhere to the following rules during the application process.

They are advised to fill only one application form with utmost care while adding the mobile number and e-mail address.

Any request for change in the particulars and uploaded scanned images at any stage will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand.

Only one mobile number and email address should be used for one application form.

It is mandatory to provide the mobile number and e-mail of the parent or guardian during the submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2023 as a copy of the confirmation page, final score card will also be sent to them.

If candidates are found to have tampered their Admit Card/Result/Scorecard, it will be considered an under Unfair Means (UFM) Practices and action will be taken as detailed under the provisions of the information bulletin relating to Unfair Means Practices.

Important documents required for completing the application process-