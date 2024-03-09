NEET UG: Registrations To Close Today For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency will close the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) for undergraduate courses today. Candidates aspiring to appear in the medical entrance exam can visit the official website of NTA to register for the test by 9pm.

The deadline for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is 11:50 pm today. Candidates from the General category and NRI will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700. While, candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 1,600 and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender to pay Rs 1,000. The date for opening of the correction window and release of admit cards will be intimated later on the website.

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the online mode only on the website as application form in any other mode will not be accepted. The applications are available on the official website of the NTA.

Important documents required for completing the application process-