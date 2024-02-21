NEET UG 2024: New Exam Centers Open In 14 Countries, Check List

NEET UG 2024: The registration process began on Feb 9, with a deadline set for March 9.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added new examination centers overseas. Applications are also invited from candidates residing abroad for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). The registration process for the entrance test began on February 9 with a deadline set for March 9.

Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore have been included as new examination center cities for NEET UG 2024.

NTA stated that candidates who have already selected centers within India and paid the fees without considering foreign centers will have the chance to rectify their center and country preferences during the NEET UG 2024 application correction phase.

Foreign Cities and Centres - National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [NEET (UG) 2024] pic.twitter.com/daDpJxv3xT — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) February 20, 2024

Additionally, candidates in foreign countries desiring to switch their centres to international cities can make amendments during the application correction window. However, they will need to pay the differential amount, as per the NTA.

Fresh applicants from foreign countries can directly select foreign countries as their centers from the dropdown menu during the application process.

The NEET UG application form, information bulletin, syllabus, and exam pattern are accessible at neet.ntaonline.in.

The application form, previously hosted on neet.nta.nic.in, is now accessible through a new website, neet.ntaonline.in.

NEET UG 2024 examination consists of four subjects-physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) made slight changes to the NEET syllabus for the 2024 exams in 2023. These changes aim to accommodate adjustments in the NCERT syllabus following the Covid-19 pandemic.