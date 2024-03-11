NEET UG: Registration Dates Extended For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test

NEET UG 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for filling the application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024. Candidates willing to appear in the medical entrance exam for undergraduate courses have time till March 16, 2024. The forms can be filled by 10:50 pm on the last date while the deadline for receiving the payment is 11:50 pm.

Candidates from the General category and NRI will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700. While, candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 1,600 and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender to pay Rs 1,000. The date for opening of the correction window and release of admit cards will be intimated later on the website.

The registrations for the exam began on February 9, 2024. The previous deadline for registrations was set for March 9, 2024.

The dates for the registrations were extended as the NTA received various representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET UG- 2024 and the extension of the registration window.

The agency also noted that this is a one-time opportunity as NTA will not provide any further opportunity to fill the application forms. The candidates must utilise the chance carefully to avoid any error in filling the application form.

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The exam will be held from 2pm to 5:20pm in 14 cities across the country and outside India.

Important documents required for completing the application process-