NEET Re-Exam: 'NTA Is Committed 100% To Prevent Malpractice,' Says Exam Body Chief

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: With just four days left for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reassured lakhs of anxious aspirants and their parents that every possible measure has been put in place to ensure a secure and malpractice-free test.

Extensive safeguards have been implemented by the exam body and the government to ensure a leak-proof examination after the original NEET-UG 2026 test, conducted on May 3, was cancelled following a multi-state paper leak controversy that affected over 22 lakh candidates.

Speaking to news agency ANI, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency was fully committed to conducting a fair examination and preventing any recurrence of malpractice.

"NTA is committed 100% to ensure that no malpractice takes place. Every question paper has been prepared in a completely secure manner. We have added layers of security beyond what is normally done," Singh said.

The NTA chief said the agency has implemented extensive safeguards across every stage of the examination process, from question paper preparation to storage and distribution.

"We have taken every single precaution to ensure that nobody involved in setting the question papers, translating them, printing them, transporting them or storing them till the date of the examination is compromised in any manner," he said.

Highlighting the scale of coordination involved in the exercise, Singh said multiple central and state agencies have been roped in to strengthen security arrangements.

"We have taken help from multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary forces, Department of Posts, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, state governments, state police, state administrations and chief secretaries. Everybody is helping NTA," he added.

The re-NEET is scheduled for June 21. The test is being conducted after the Centre scrapped the original NEET-UG 2026 examination in the wake of allegations of a paper leak across multiple states, triggering widespread concern among students and parents and placing millions of aspirants under renewed academic and emotional pressure.

The government and the NTA have since announced a series of enhanced security measures aimed at restoring confidence in the examination process and ensuring the integrity of one of the country's largest entrance tests.