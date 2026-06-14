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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Released At neet.nta.nic.in; Download Hall Ticket Here

NTA has released admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled on June 21, 2026, available at neet.nta.nic.in.

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Released At neet.nta.nic.in; Download Hall Ticket Here
NTA Releases NEET UG 2026 Re Exam Admit Cards For June 21
  • NTA has released admit cards for NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, 2026
  • The re-exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on the scheduled date
  • Admit cards include candidate name, roll number, exam centre, and instructions
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the re-test on June 21, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The re-examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and verify all details mentioned on them to avoid any last-minute issues.

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The admit card contains important information related to the examination, including the candidate's name, application number, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, exam date and other instructions.

Candidates should carefully check all details after downloading the document. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for assistance.

How to Download the Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security captcha

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

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