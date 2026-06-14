Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live Updates:The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination next week. Candidates who are set to appear for the re-test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and exam-related instructions.

NEET UG is one of the largest entrance examinations in the country for admission to undergraduate medical courses. This year, around 22.75 lakh candidates registered for the examination, while over 22.05 lakh students appeared for the test conducted on May 3.

How to Download the Admit Card

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security captcha

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

Stay Tuned For Live Updates On Re-NEET Admit Card Release Date