Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live Updates:The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination next week. Candidates who are set to appear for the re-test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and exam-related instructions.
NEET UG is one of the largest entrance examinations in the country for admission to undergraduate medical courses. This year, around 22.75 lakh candidates registered for the examination, while over 22.05 lakh students appeared for the test conducted on May 3.
How to Download the Admit Card
Once released, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security captcha
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use
Stay Tuned For Live Updates On Re-NEET Admit Card Release Date
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live: NEET UG Goes CBT from 2027
NEET UG will move to CBT mode from 2027, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed. The move ends the decades-old pen-and-paper OMR format and follows a high-level expert committee's recommendation. However, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 will still be held in pen-and-paper mode as announced.
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required at exam Centre
Candidates must carry: Printed admit card for NEET UG 2026 re-exam Original valid photo ID: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport One passport-size photograph same as on the admit card
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam on June 21
The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Question papers will be provided in the language selected at the time of application.