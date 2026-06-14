Re-NEET Admit Card 2026 Download Details, Exam Day Instructions

Re-NEET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam admit card soon on the official website. The NTA is set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, 2026. In a press conference on May 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the admit cards for the NEET UG exam will be issued by June 14, 2026.

Candidates can download their Re-NEET hall ticket from the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG admit card will also inform applicants about their allotted examination centre. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Re-NEET Admit Card: Login Details Required

Candidates will be able to download their Re-NEET hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

Exam Day Instructions

The NTA has advised all candidates to go through the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. All NEET aspirants must follow the important exam day guidelines to avoid disqualification at any stage.

The entry to the examination centre will start at 11 am.

According to the official notification, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 pm.

The test booklets will be distributed by the invigilator at 1:45 pm.

A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any barred item or any item which could be used for unfair practices.

Smoking in the examination centre and nearby is strictly prohibited.

Water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks, or snacks are not allowed inside the examination centre.

Union Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday that the full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Documents To Carry

Candidates must bring the following documents on the day of the exam:

A printed copy of the re-exam admit card downloaded from the NTA website Two passport-sized photographs (same as uploaded on the examination form) One valid government identity proof Certificate of physical limitation to write or PwBD certificate, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category

In a public notice released on June 13, the NTA has announced that a few candidate-friendly changes have been introduced for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. The exam window has been extended for 195 minutes, the official document asserted. Candidates will now be given four rough pages instead of two, the exam body stated.