NEET UG 2026: NTA Announces Student-Friendly Measures Ahead Of Exam

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a series of student-friendly measures for the NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. The changes have been introduced to make the examination process more comfortable while maintaining fairness, security and transparency.

NTA has extended the overall examination window to 195 minutes, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The additional time includes mandatory pre-examination formalities such as attendance verification and invigilation procedures. The move aims to ensure that candidates can fully utilize the intended examination duration without losing time to administrative requirements.

Another major change concerns the rough-work space provided in the question paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two, giving them more room for calculations, diagrams and problem-solving during the examination.

NTA has also modified the layout of the question booklet. Earlier, rough-work pages were available only at the end of the booklet. Based on feedback received from candidates, especially left-handed students, two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be available at the end.

The revised format will be implemented in both English and regional language versions of the question paper. Candidates can use whichever rough-work pages they find more convenient during the examination.

NTA stated that even small improvements in examination design can significantly enhance the candidate experience in a high-stakes exam. The agency said the measures are intended to make the examination process more candidate-friendly without compromising the highest standards of fairness and security.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and information bulletin and cooperate with examination staff for the smooth conduct of the examination.