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Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Out Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Candidates appearing for the re-test scheduled on June 21 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and exam-related instructions.

NEET UG is one of the largest entrance examinations in the country for admission to undergraduate medical courses. This year, around 22.75 lakh candidates registered for the examination, while over 22.05 lakh students appeared for the test conducted on May 3.

How to Download the Admit Card

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security captcha

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

Stay Tuned For Live Updates On Re-NEET Admit Card Release Date

Jun 14, 2026 19:23 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: NTA post on X

Jun 14, 2026 19:06 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Download Admit Cards From here

Jun 14, 2026 18:57 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Admit Card Out Now!

 NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Out

Jun 14, 2026 18:34 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Security Arrangements

Following the cancellation of the earlier test, authorities have implemented enhanced security measures for the June 21 examination. The Indian Air Force will assist in question paper logistics. Central and state agencies are deputed to ensure a secure and fair examination process.

Jun 14, 2026 18:25 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates:NEET 2026 City Slip Released June 7

NTA issued the advance city intimation slip on June 7, 2025 to inform candidates of their allotted exam city. This slip is for travel arrangements only and is not a substitute for the admit card, which remains mandatory for entry.

Jun 14, 2026 18:14 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Digital Admit Not Allowed for NEET

A printed copy of the admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre. Digital copies will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to carry multiple copies and ensure the document is undamaged and clearly legible.

Jun 14, 2026 17:56 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Over 22 Lakh in NEET 2026 Re-Exam

NEET UG remains one of the largest entrance examinations in India. For 2026, over 22.75 lakh candidates registered, and more than 22 lakh appeared for the examination held in May.

Jun 14, 2026 17:51 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Pattern

The re-examination will comprise 180 compulsory multiple-choice questions. Subject-wise distribution: Biology - 90 questions, Physics - 45 questions, Chemistry - 45 questions. There is no change in the exam pattern.

Jun 14, 2026 17:40 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Credentials Required to download Admit Card

Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to log in to the official portal and download the admit card.

Jun 14, 2026 17:39 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Admit Card Verification

Candidates are advised to verify that their photograph and signature on the admit card are clearly visible. Any blurred or incorrect details must be reported to NTA without delay.

Jun 14, 2026 15:03 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Mode of Examination

Although the Union Education Ministry has announced a transition to computer-based testing from 2027, the NEET UG re-examination on June 21, 2026, will continue in the offline, OMR-based pen-and-paper mode.

Jun 14, 2026 14:39 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Release Time

NTA has not announced the exact release time for the admit card. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

Jun 14, 2026 13:22 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Extra Rough Pages

Under the revised arrangement, the NTA has now placed two rough-work pages at the beginning of the booklet (immediately after the instruction page), in addition to those at the end, in both the English and the regional-language versions of the question paper.

Jun 14, 2026 13:10 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NTA launches Pariksha Karmayogi

Jun 14, 2026 12:57 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Reporting Schedule for Exam

The admit card will specify the reporting time and gate-closing schedule for each candidate. Candidates must arrive at the examination venue well in advance. Entry will not be permitted after the gates are closed.

Jun 14, 2026 12:36 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Cabinet Secretary Warns Against NEET Disruptions

Union Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday that the full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the National eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination.

Jun 14, 2026 12:27 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Details to Verify on Admit Card

  • Name
  • Application number
  • Roll number
  • Centre code
  • Examination venue
  • Reporting time
  • Photograph
  • Signature

Jun 14, 2026 12:08 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Re-exam to be held in single shift

The re-examination on June 21 will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Admit cards expected today will contain detailed exam-day instructions.

Jun 14, 2026 11:16 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Documents Required on NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Day

Candidates must carry the following for entry to the examination centre:

  • Printed NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card
  • Original valid photo ID - Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport
  • One passport-size photograph identical to the one on the admit card Entry will not be permitted without all documents.

Jun 14, 2026 11:05 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: NTA Introduces Student-Friendly Measures for Re-Exam

For the upcoming re-examination, NTA has announced measures including revised question booklets and extended duration. The admit card, expected to be released today, is awaited by candidates.

Jun 14, 2026 10:52 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: When will Admit Card be available?

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG admit cards 2026 by today, June 14, 2026.

Jun 14, 2026 10:46 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Hall tickets any time

The National Testing Agency is going to release the admit card for the upcoming NEET UG re-exam any time today at neet.nta.nic.in.

Jun 14, 2026 10:30 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Websites to check admit card

The admit cards will be available to download only at the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.

Jun 14, 2026 10:14 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Intimation Slip Released

While the admit card is awaited, NTA released the advance city intimation slip on June 7, 2026. The slip informs candidates of their allotted exam city to facilitate timely travel and accommodation arrangements.

Jun 14, 2026 09:48 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Candidates Advised to Stay Updated

As the examination date approaches, candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the NTA website for official announcements. The agency is expected to issue detailed instructions along with the admit cards to ensure a smooth conduct of the re-examination on June 21.

Jun 14, 2026 09:26 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NTA Assures To Conduct Re-Exam In Fair, Secure Manner

In a public notice issue yesterday, the NTA reaffirms its commitment to conducting the NEET UG 2026 in a fair, secure and candidate-friendly manner, and to continuously improving the examination experience for the lakhs of aspirants who appear for it.

Jun 14, 2026 09:18 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Items Prohibited at NEET Exam Centres

The following items are not permitted inside the examination hall: mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, electronic pens, wallets, pouches, calculators, and stationery from home. Water bottles must be transparent. Food items and any written/printed material are strictly prohibited.

Jun 14, 2026 08:59 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: IAF Engaged for NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Paper Transport

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh stated on Saturday that the Indian Air Force has been engaged to transport NEET question papers for the first time. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026.

Jun 14, 2026 08:43 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Admit Card login details

Candidates can download the admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth or Password. Applicants are advised to keep these login credentials ready in advance to avoid delays after release.

Jun 14, 2026 08:11 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: NEET UG Scores Out of 720 Marks

NEET UG is a 3-hour offline OMR-based test with 180 compulsory multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The marking scheme awards +4 for each correct answer and deducts -1 for each incorrect answer. The maximum possible score is 720 marks.

Jun 14, 2026 08:06 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Free DTC Bus for NEET Exam Day

Delhi will provide free DTC bus rides to NEET candidates on exam day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced. Students can travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses by showing their admit card. The government said the move aims to prevent transport issues for candidates on exam day.

Jun 14, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam LIVE: PIB Debunks False Claims

Jun 14, 2026 07:48 (IST)
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Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live: Uttrakhand Govt Free Bus for NEET Exam

Uttarakhand will offer free bus travel to NEET candidates who are permanent residents of the state. Aspirants can travel for free on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation's ordinary buses by showing their NEET admit card. The facility runs from 2 days before the exam to 2 days after.

Jun 14, 2026 07:41 (IST)
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Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live: NEET UG Goes CBT from 2027

NEET UG will move to CBT mode from 2027, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed. The move ends the decades-old pen-and-paper OMR format and follows a high-level expert committee's recommendation. However, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 will still be held in pen-and-paper mode as announced.

Jun 14, 2026 07:33 (IST)
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Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required at exam Centre

Candidates must carry: Printed admit card for NEET UG 2026 re-exam Original valid photo ID: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport One passport-size photograph same as on the admit card

Jun 14, 2026 07:14 (IST)
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Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam on June 21

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Question papers will be provided in the language selected at the time of application.

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