Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Out Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Candidates appearing for the re-test scheduled on June 21 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.
The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and exam-related instructions.
NEET UG is one of the largest entrance examinations in the country for admission to undergraduate medical courses. This year, around 22.75 lakh candidates registered for the examination, while over 22.05 lakh students appeared for the test conducted on May 3.
How to Download the Admit Card
Once released, candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security captcha
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use
Stay Tuned For Live Updates On Re-NEET Admit Card Release Date
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: NTA post on X
Admit Card for the Re-Examination (21 June 2026) is now live at https://t.co/vupfOoEkmH— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026
Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund.
Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700#NEET2026 #NTA pic.twitter.com/7nuGoOjDCL
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Download Admit Cards From here
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Admit Card Out Now!
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Out
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Security Arrangements
Following the cancellation of the earlier test, authorities have implemented enhanced security measures for the June 21 examination. The Indian Air Force will assist in question paper logistics. Central and state agencies are deputed to ensure a secure and fair examination process.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates:NEET 2026 City Slip Released June 7
NTA issued the advance city intimation slip on June 7, 2025 to inform candidates of their allotted exam city. This slip is for travel arrangements only and is not a substitute for the admit card, which remains mandatory for entry.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Digital Admit Not Allowed for NEET
A printed copy of the admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre. Digital copies will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to carry multiple copies and ensure the document is undamaged and clearly legible.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Over 22 Lakh in NEET 2026 Re-Exam
NEET UG remains one of the largest entrance examinations in India. For 2026, over 22.75 lakh candidates registered, and more than 22 lakh appeared for the examination held in May.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Pattern
The re-examination will comprise 180 compulsory multiple-choice questions. Subject-wise distribution: Biology - 90 questions, Physics - 45 questions, Chemistry - 45 questions. There is no change in the exam pattern.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Credentials Required to download Admit Card
Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to log in to the official portal and download the admit card.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live Updates: Admit Card Verification
Candidates are advised to verify that their photograph and signature on the admit card are clearly visible. Any blurred or incorrect details must be reported to NTA without delay.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Mode of Examination
Although the Union Education Ministry has announced a transition to computer-based testing from 2027, the NEET UG re-examination on June 21, 2026, will continue in the offline, OMR-based pen-and-paper mode.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Release Time
NTA has not announced the exact release time for the admit card. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Extra Rough Pages
Under the revised arrangement, the NTA has now placed two rough-work pages at the beginning of the booklet (immediately after the instruction page), in addition to those at the end, in both the English and the regional-language versions of the question paper.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NTA launches Pariksha Karmayogi
Important Update— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026
महत्वपर्णू सूचना
NTA is pleased to announce the launch of PARIKSHA KARMAYOGI — a digital
capacity-building programme for examination officials on iGOT Karmayogi Bharat.
All Centre Superintendents and Invigilators involved in NTA examinations (including
NEET-UG)… pic.twitter.com/CvY4UdvCRM
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Reporting Schedule for Exam
The admit card will specify the reporting time and gate-closing schedule for each candidate. Candidates must arrive at the examination venue well in advance. Entry will not be permitted after the gates are closed.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Cabinet Secretary Warns Against NEET Disruptions
Union Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday that the full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the National eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Details to Verify on Admit Card
- Name
- Application number
- Roll number
- Centre code
- Examination venue
- Reporting time
- Photograph
- Signature
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Re-exam to be held in single shift
The re-examination on June 21 will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Admit cards expected today will contain detailed exam-day instructions.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Documents Required on NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Day
Candidates must carry the following for entry to the examination centre:
- Printed NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card
- Original valid photo ID - Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport
- One passport-size photograph identical to the one on the admit card Entry will not be permitted without all documents.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: NTA Introduces Student-Friendly Measures for Re-Exam
For the upcoming re-examination, NTA has announced measures including revised question booklets and extended duration. The admit card, expected to be released today, is awaited by candidates.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: When will Admit Card be available?
NTA is expected to release the NEET UG admit cards 2026 by today, June 14, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Hall tickets any time
The National Testing Agency is going to release the admit card for the upcoming NEET UG re-exam any time today at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Websites to check admit card
The admit cards will be available to download only at the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Intimation Slip Released
While the admit card is awaited, NTA released the advance city intimation slip on June 7, 2026. The slip informs candidates of their allotted exam city to facilitate timely travel and accommodation arrangements.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: Candidates Advised to Stay Updated
As the examination date approaches, candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the NTA website for official announcements. The agency is expected to issue detailed instructions along with the admit cards to ensure a smooth conduct of the re-examination on June 21.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: NTA Assures To Conduct Re-Exam In Fair, Secure Manner
In a public notice issue yesterday, the NTA reaffirms its commitment to conducting the NEET UG 2026 in a fair, secure and candidate-friendly manner, and to continuously improving the examination experience for the lakhs of aspirants who appear for it.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Items Prohibited at NEET Exam Centres
The following items are not permitted inside the examination hall: mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, electronic pens, wallets, pouches, calculators, and stationery from home. Water bottles must be transparent. Food items and any written/printed material are strictly prohibited.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Live: IAF Engaged for NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Paper Transport
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh stated on Saturday that the Indian Air Force has been engaged to transport NEET question papers for the first time. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: Admit Card login details
Candidates can download the admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth or Password. Applicants are advised to keep these login credentials ready in advance to avoid delays after release.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Updates: NEET UG Scores Out of 720 Marks
NEET UG is a 3-hour offline OMR-based test with 180 compulsory multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The marking scheme awards +4 for each correct answer and deducts -1 for each incorrect answer. The maximum possible score is 720 marks.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Free DTC Bus for NEET Exam Day
Delhi will provide free DTC bus rides to NEET candidates on exam day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced. Students can travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses by showing their admit card. The government said the move aims to prevent transport issues for candidates on exam day.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam LIVE: PIB Debunks False Claims
In a social media post on X, the PIB Fact Check unit stated:
"Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance".
"This claim is fake," the unit clarified. The Ministry of Finance is not printing the NEET UG re-examination question papers, it added.
🚨 Fake News Alert!— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 6, 2026
👉🏻 Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET-UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance.#PIBFactCheck:
❌ This claim is #Fake.
✅ @FinMinIndia is not printing the #NEET-UG… pic.twitter.com/Rftpel9i1Y
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live: Uttrakhand Govt Free Bus for NEET Exam
Uttarakhand will offer free bus travel to NEET candidates who are permanent residents of the state. Aspirants can travel for free on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation's ordinary buses by showing their NEET admit card. The facility runs from 2 days before the exam to 2 days after.
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live: NEET UG Goes CBT from 2027
NEET UG will move to CBT mode from 2027, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed. The move ends the decades-old pen-and-paper OMR format and follows a high-level expert committee's recommendation. However, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 will still be held in pen-and-paper mode as announced.
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required at exam Centre
Candidates must carry: Printed admit card for NEET UG 2026 re-exam Original valid photo ID: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport One passport-size photograph same as on the admit card
Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam on June 21
The exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Question papers will be provided in the language selected at the time of application.