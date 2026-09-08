NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration Ends Today; Seat Allotment Result On Sep 11

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to close the registration window for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 today. Candidates who have not yet applied can register through the official website, mcc.nic.in. A total of 659 new MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats have been added for Round 2 of admissions.

Candidates allotted a seat in the second round will have the option to upgrade their seats in Round 3 of NEET UG counselling and will be required to report physically to the allotted college.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Key Details

Registration and fee payment: September 3 to 8

Choice filling and locking: September 3 to 9

Processing of seat allotment: September 9 to 10

Round 2 seat allotment result: September 11

College reporting: September 12 to 18

Over 29,000 seats were allotted in Round 1 of MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026.

State-wise NEET UG Counselling 2026 To Fill 85% Of State Quota Seats

Eighty-five per cent of state quota seats will be filled through state-wise NEET UG counselling 2026 in government medical and dental colleges, apart from specific shares of seats in private and minority medical colleges within the respective states.

The UP NEET counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website, dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 are required to report to their respective colleges and confirm their admission by September 14.

The final Round 1 seat allotment results for MBBS seats under the competent authority quota of Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2026 can be checked on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) is expected to announce the AP NEET counselling 2026 Round 2 schedule soon.

Registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 2 has begun. Candidates can fill in their choices on the official website, medadmgujarat.org, by September 11.