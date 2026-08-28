Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Starts From Today, Check Schedule

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has released the Round 1 counselling schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic session 2026-27. The counselling will cover government, government-aided and private medical and dental institutions in Haryana, including specified private universities. Eligible candidates seeking admission can register online from August 28 to August 31, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Candidates will also be able to edit submitted information and fill and lock their choices during the same period. The university has advised candidates to regularly check the admission portal for further updates.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Online registration: August 28 to 31, 2026, till 11:59 PM

August 28 to 31, 2026, till 11:59 PM Editing and choice filling/locking: August 28 to 31, till 11:59 PM

August 28 to 31, till 11:59 PM Provisional allocation of seats: September 2

September 2 Grievances on provisional allocation: September 2

September 2 Allocation list after grievance redressal: September 2

September 2 Online tuition fee payment: September 2 to 5, till 8 PM

September 2 to 5, till 8 PM Document verification: September 6 to 8

September 6 to 8 Download provisional admission letter: September 6 to 9

September 6 to 9 Last date to join allotted institute: September 9, till 4 PM

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Instructions

Candidates allotted seats must pay the tuition fee online through the admission portal.

Candidates must appear personally for document verification at the designated venue.

Candidates must carry all original documents for verification.

Personal appearance before the Admission Committee at Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory.

Failure to appear may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should regularly check the admission portal and university website for the category-wise document verification schedule.

Candidates should complete each counselling step within the prescribed deadline to secure their allotted MBBS/BDS seat.