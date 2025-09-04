NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Registration Begins, Seat Allotment Result On September 12

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. Students who cleared NEET UG and wish to secure a seat in medical colleges now have another chance to register, fill choices, and lock their preferences. With the revised counselling schedule in place, all eyes are now on the Round 2 seat allotment result, which will be announced on September 12, 2025.

Revised MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule (Round 2)

• Registration window: September 4 to September 9, 2025 (fee payment till 3 pm on Sept 9)

• Choice filling: September 5 to September 9, 2025 (till 11:55 pm)

• Choice locking: September 9, 2025 (from 4 pm to 11:55 pm)

• Seat allotment processing: September 10 to 11, 2025

• Seat allotment result: September 12, 2025

• Reporting at allotted colleges: September 13 to 19, 2025

• Verification of joined candidates by institutes: September 20 to 21, 2025



Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates must keep the following ready before registration:

• NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

• Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

• Birth certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)

• Category certificate (if applicable)

• Domicile certificate (for State Quota seats)

• Passport-size photographs (same as NEET application)

• Migration certificate (if required)

• Medical fitness certificate

How to Register for MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2

Visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in.

Click on the "NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration" link.

Complete registration using required details.

Fill out the form and pay the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout for future reference.

With MBBS and BDS seats at stake nationwide, Round 2 is a crucial opportunity for students who missed or were dissatisfied with Round 1. Experts suggest completing registration early to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

