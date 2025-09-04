Advertisement

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Registration Begins, Seat Allotment Result On September 12

With MBBS and BDS seats at stake nationwide, Round 2 is a crucial opportunity for students who missed or were dissatisfied with Round 1.

Read Time: 2 mins
Experts suggest completing registration early to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. Students who cleared NEET UG and wish to secure a seat in medical colleges now have another chance to register, fill choices, and lock their preferences. With the revised counselling schedule in place, all eyes are now on the Round 2 seat allotment result, which will be announced on September 12, 2025.

Revised MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule (Round 2)

    •    Registration window: September 4 to September 9, 2025 (fee payment till 3 pm on Sept 9)
    •    Choice filling: September 5 to September 9, 2025 (till 11:55 pm)
    •    Choice locking: September 9, 2025 (from 4 pm to 11:55 pm)
    •    Seat allotment processing: September 10 to 11, 2025
    •    Seat allotment result: September 12, 2025
    •    Reporting at allotted colleges: September 13 to 19, 2025
    •    Verification of joined candidates by institutes: September 20 to 21, 2025


Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates must keep the following ready before registration:
    •    NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard
    •    Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets
    •    Birth certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)
    •    Category certificate (if applicable)
    •    Domicile certificate (for State Quota seats)
    •    Passport-size photographs (same as NEET application)
    •    Migration certificate (if required)
    •    Medical fitness certificate

How to Register for MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2

  • Visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the "NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration" link.
  • Complete registration using required details.
  • Fill out the form and pay the application fee.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

