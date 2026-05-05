NEET UG Admissions 2026: NIRF's Top 10 Medical Colleges

NEET UG Admissions 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on May 3, 2026, in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate medical education in India can use the NEET UG 2026 score for 2026-27 admission cycle. Students awaiting their NEET UG results are advised to plan their admission journey during this period. Here is a list of top medical colleges to assist the NEET UG aspirants.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), an annual ranking system launched by the Ministry of Education, outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The framework ranks colleges based on various parameters, such as teaching, learning, resources, research, professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and peer perception.

Top 10 Medical Colleges Based On NIRF Ranking

As per the latest NIRF Ranking released in 2025, the following medical colleges made it to the rank list:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Rank: 1

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Score: 91.80

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Rank: 2

Location: Chandigarh

Score: 82.58

3. Christian Medical College

Rank: 3

Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Score: 76.48

4. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

Rank: 4

Location: Puducherry, Pondicherry

Score: 73.30

5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank: 5

Location: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Score: 70.09

6. Banaras Hindu University

Rank: 6

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Score: 70.05

7. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank: 7

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Score: 69.77

8. King George's Medical University

Rank: 8

Location: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Score: 68.77

9. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank: 9

Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Score: 68.52

10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank: 10

Location: Manipal, Karnataka

Score: 68.05

Candidates must note that admissions to all seats of undergraduate medical and dental courses will be done through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process.