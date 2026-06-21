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NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Under Tight Security, Multi-Layer Checks At Centres

NEET UG 2026 re-test will be held today from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Check entry timings, required documents, biometric verification, CCTV surveillance and security measures.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Under Tight Security, Multi-Layer Checks At Centres
NEET UG 2026 re-test today; entry starts at 11 AM, last entry allowed till 1:30 PM.

NEET UG Re-Test 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the entry process for the NEET UG 2026 re-test today, June 21. Candidates have been allowed to enter examination centres since 11 AM, while the last entry will be permitted only until 1:30 PM. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Aspirants have been advised to carry their admit card and a valid photo ID and reach their centres well in advance.

To ensure a smooth and fair examination process, the agency has implemented one of its most extensive security arrangements, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, frisking, AI-based monitoring, and deployment of thousands of security personnel across the country.

Also Read: Re-NEET UG 2026: How States Are Helping Students With Travel, Stay And Heat Relief 

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Entry Started At 11 AM, Candidates Advised To Reach Early

As per NTA's guidelines, entry to NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam centres commenced at 11:00 AM. Candidates must complete frisking, document verification, and biometric authentication before entering the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centre after 1:30 PM. The examination will begin at 2 PM and conclude at 5:15 PM.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Multi-Layer Security Monitoring Across The Country

Multi-layer security framework activated across all examination centres.

  • 95,000+ examination rooms under CCTV surveillance.
  • Over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras monitoring activities in real time.
  • 51,311 signal jammers deployed to block unauthorised electronic communication.
  • 6,669 observers appointed for independent oversight at exam centres.
  • 100+ virtual observers monitoring the examination remotely.
  • AI-powered surveillance tools being used to analyse CCTV footage and detect suspicious activities.
  • Aadhaar-based biometric verification mandatory for candidate authentication.
  • Frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry into examination centres.
  • GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort used for secure transportation of confidential exam materials.
  • Centralised control rooms established for real-time monitoring and coordination.
  • End-to-end sealed handling of confidential materials to prevent leaks and tampering.
  • Active monitoring of social media platforms to curb misinformation and malpractice.
  • Cybercrime authorities, I4C, MHA and CBI engaged to take action against suspicious activities.
  • District administrations, police forces, paramilitary personnel, Indian Air Force and Department of Posts mobilised to support logistics and security.
  • More than 2 lakh personnel deployed nationwide to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

NTA said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair, transparent, and secure examination environment for candidates.

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