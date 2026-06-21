NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Under Tight Security, Multi-Layer Checks At Centres

NEET UG Re-Test 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the entry process for the NEET UG 2026 re-test today, June 21. Candidates have been allowed to enter examination centres since 11 AM, while the last entry will be permitted only until 1:30 PM. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Aspirants have been advised to carry their admit card and a valid photo ID and reach their centres well in advance.

To ensure a smooth and fair examination process, the agency has implemented one of its most extensive security arrangements, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, frisking, AI-based monitoring, and deployment of thousands of security personnel across the country.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Entry Started At 11 AM, Candidates Advised To Reach Early

As per NTA's guidelines, entry to NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam centres commenced at 11:00 AM. Candidates must complete frisking, document verification, and biometric authentication before entering the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centre after 1:30 PM. The examination will begin at 2 PM and conclude at 5:15 PM.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Multi-Layer Security Monitoring Across The Country

Multi-layer security framework activated across all examination centres.

95,000+ examination rooms under CCTV surveillance.

Over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras monitoring activities in real time.

51,311 signal jammers deployed to block unauthorised electronic communication.

6,669 observers appointed for independent oversight at exam centres.

100+ virtual observers monitoring the examination remotely.

AI-powered surveillance tools being used to analyse CCTV footage and detect suspicious activities.

Aadhaar-based biometric verification mandatory for candidate authentication.

Frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry into examination centres.

GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort used for secure transportation of confidential exam materials.

Centralised control rooms established for real-time monitoring and coordination.

End-to-end sealed handling of confidential materials to prevent leaks and tampering.

Active monitoring of social media platforms to curb misinformation and malpractice.

Cybercrime authorities, I4C, MHA and CBI engaged to take action against suspicious activities.

District administrations, police forces, paramilitary personnel, Indian Air Force and Department of Posts mobilised to support logistics and security.

More than 2 lakh personnel deployed nationwide to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

NTA said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair, transparent, and secure examination environment for candidates.