NEET UG 2026 Re-Test Under Tight Security, Multi-Layer Checks At Centres

NEET UG Re-Test 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the entry process for the NEET UG 2026 re-test today, June 21. Candidates have been allowed to enter examination centres since 11 AM, while the last entry will be permitted only until 1:30 PM. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Aspirants have been advised to carry their admit card and a valid photo ID and reach their centres well in advance.
To ensure a smooth and fair examination process, the agency has implemented one of its most extensive security arrangements, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, frisking, AI-based monitoring, and deployment of thousands of security personnel across the country.
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Entry Started At 11 AM, Candidates Advised To Reach Early
As per NTA's guidelines, entry to NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam centres commenced at 11:00 AM. Candidates must complete frisking, document verification, and biometric authentication before entering the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centre after 1:30 PM. The examination will begin at 2 PM and conclude at 5:15 PM.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Multi-Layer Security Monitoring Across The Country
Multi-layer security framework activated across all examination centres.
- 95,000+ examination rooms under CCTV surveillance.
- Over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras monitoring activities in real time.
- 51,311 signal jammers deployed to block unauthorised electronic communication.
- 6,669 observers appointed for independent oversight at exam centres.
- 100+ virtual observers monitoring the examination remotely.
- AI-powered surveillance tools being used to analyse CCTV footage and detect suspicious activities.
- Aadhaar-based biometric verification mandatory for candidate authentication.
- Frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry into examination centres.
- GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort used for secure transportation of confidential exam materials.
- Centralised control rooms established for real-time monitoring and coordination.
- End-to-end sealed handling of confidential materials to prevent leaks and tampering.
- Active monitoring of social media platforms to curb misinformation and malpractice.
- Cybercrime authorities, I4C, MHA and CBI engaged to take action against suspicious activities.
- District administrations, police forces, paramilitary personnel, Indian Air Force and Department of Posts mobilised to support logistics and security.
- More than 2 lakh personnel deployed nationwide to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
NTA said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair, transparent, and secure examination environment for candidates.