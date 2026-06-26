NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Fee Refund Window Opens: Submit Bank Details By June 30

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the fee refund window for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Eligible candidates can now submit or update their bank account details through the official NTA portal to receive the refund. According to an official announcement shared by NTA, candidates must complete the process by June 30, 2026, to ensure smooth processing of refunds.

Students are required to log in using their application number and password, verify their details through OTP authentication, and confirm their bank account information. Candidates are advised to enter details carefully to avoid delays in receiving refunds.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Window

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Window: Last Date

NTA has informed that the fee refund facility is now available on the official portal for NEET UG 2026 re-exam candidates. The last date to submit bank account details is June 30, 2026.

Candidates who fail to provide their banking information within the stipulated timeline may face delays in receiving the refund amount.

How to Submit Bank Details for NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund?

Candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Verify your identity through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

Enter, confirm, or edit your bank account details carefully.

Submit the details before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to verify all information before final submission, as incorrect bank details may delay the refund process.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key

NTA has released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key challenge window is open from June 25 to June 28, 2026, till 11:50 PM. Candidates can raise objections against any answer by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question and submitting supporting documents.