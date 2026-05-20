After NEET Paper Leak Row, NTA Undergoes Major Changes; Here's What Changed

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a series of measures to strengthen its leadership structure, institutional capacity and oversight mechanisms following the recommendations of the high-level expert committee constituted by the Government of India to reform the examination system.

The move comes at a time when the testing agency is facing intense scrutiny after the NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and irregularities affecting over 22 lakh candidates.

In an official statement, the NTA said the measures are aimed at enhancing the integrity, transparency and operational efficiency of the high-stakes examinations conducted by the agency, which collectively cater to more than one crore candidates every year.

The agency acknowledged the concerns raised by students, parents and the wider educational community in the wake of recent developments. It said the reforms form part of a "comprehensive and continuing programme" covering structural, technological and human-resource interventions to rebuild the integrity framework of the examination ecosystem.

Senior Officers Posted To Strengthen Leadership

As part of the reform measures, the Government of India has posted four senior officers to the NTA over the past few days to strengthen the agency's administrative leadership.

The appointments include two Joint Secretary-level officers and two Director-level officers. According to the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, the Joint Secretary-level officers will serve as Additional Director Generals in the agency.

The NTA said the officers bring extensive administrative experience from central services and inter-ministerial assignments, which is expected to strengthen the agency's operational capacity and support its expanding mandate.

Specialist Leadership Positions

The agency has also invited applications for three key specialist leadership positions, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and General Manager (Human Resources).

According to the NTA, these appointments are intended to bring high-level domain expertise in technology, finance and human resource management to modernise the organisation and establish robust operational systems.

The Chief Technology Officer will oversee the entire digital examination ecosystem, including candidate-facing platforms, confidential question paper management, cyber-security systems, biometric and face authentication mechanisms, and AI-based integrity controls.

The Chief Finance Officer will be responsible for examination-wise accounting, treasury operations, statutory compliance, audit systems and financial governance.

Meanwhile, the General Manager (HR) will supervise employee lifecycle management across the agency's regular, deputation-based and contractual workforce, while also focusing on HR modernisation, employee engagement and professional policy frameworks.

Applications for the three positions have been invited within 15 days from the publication of the advertisements on the official NTA website.

The agency said the selection process will be conducted by a duly constituted Selection Committee based on qualifications, experience and demonstrated capability. The advertisements also stress prior experience with Government of India systems and the ability to lead large mission-critical institutions.

Broader Institutional Reform

The NTA said the strengthening of its leadership team is part of a larger institutional reform programme being implemented in line with the recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee and directives issued by the Ministry of Education.

The reforms include structural changes in question paper preparation, translation, printing, and logistics, with technology-enabled safeguards at every stage.

It also includes technology modernisation through AI-driven analytics, biometric authentication systems, secure digital infrastructure and continuous monitoring mechanisms.

Other focus areas include stronger governance and audit frameworks, professionalisation and training of human resources, improved grievance redressal systems and greater transparency in candidate communication.

The agency said further reform measures will continue to be implemented under the close supervision and support of the Ministry of Education, the Department of Higher Education and the NTA Governing Body.