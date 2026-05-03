NEET UG 2026 Exam Today: When To Expect Provisional Answer Key

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is fully prepared to conduct the NEET UG 2026 in pen-and-paper mode today, May 3. The examination is being held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates, according to the official data.

With over 22 lakh candidates competing for Undergraduate medical seats across the country, the exam conducting body will display the scanned images of the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses of all candidates on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Based on previous years' trends, it has been noted that the NEET UG provisional answer keys are generally released within one month from the conduct of the examination. Last year, the NEET UG answer key was displayed on June 3 for the exam conducted on May 4.

Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit objections against the provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question. Representations made by the candidates within the stipulated time will be verified by the NTA. Challenges, if found to be correct, will be updated in the NEET UG final answer key 2026.

The NTA will verify the challenges with the help of a panel of subject experts. Based on the revised final answer key, the National Testing Agency will prepare and declare the NEET UG 2026 result.

The exam conducting body will announce the provisional answer key details on its official website.