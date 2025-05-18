NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The NTA will soon release the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025. Candidates will be able to check the answer key on the official NTA website. The NEET UG 2025 exam was held at 5,453 centers across India and abroad.

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

After the provisional answer key is released, applicants will have the option to raise objections against any answer that they find incorrect in the key. NTA will then prepare the final answer key based on the challenges received from students.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the NEET UG 2025 examination across 5,453 centers in 548 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Over 20.8 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance test.

NEET UG 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the "NEET (UG) 2025 Answer Key" link on the homepage

Step 3: Click the link to access the answer key PDF

Step 4: Download the PDF to verify the correct responses and calculate your estimated score using the NEET UG 2025 grading system

Students are advised to check the official website of NTA regularly for updates regarding the answer keys.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Pattern

The NEET (UG) 2025 exam pattern consists of 180 compulsory questions, divided into Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), and Biology (90 questions, including Botany and Zoology). The offline exam, conducted in pen-and-paper format with OMR sheets, allocates 3 hours for completion. Each correct answer fetches 4 marks, while each incorrect answer attracts a penalty of 1 mark. The total marks for the exam are 720, and candidates have 180 minutes to attempt the questions.