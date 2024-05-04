Important Guidelines Released For Smooth Conduct Of NEET UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024) on Saturday May 5, 2024. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held for more than 24 lakh students at different centres from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be conducted in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.

Ahead of the exam, the NTA has released the following guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Candidates are advised to check the admit card issued by the NTA. The cards must display their photograph, signature and roll number barcode. These details are crucial for identification and verification purposes during the examination.

Candidates must also arrive at their designated examination centers in time to complete all pre-examination formalities efficiently. This will facilitate a seamless and orderly conduct of the examination.

Indulging in an kind of unfair means or unfair examination practices can put the student in legal trouble as the examination centres are equipped with CCTV and jammers.

On completion of the test, the OMR sheet (both original and office copy) should be handed over to the invigilator. The candidates can take away the test booklet with them. It will be the responsibility of the candidate to ensure that the OMR sheet submitted by him/her carries his/her signature as well as the signature of the invigilator at the pre-determined spaces.

No student will be allowed to go on bio-breaks during first one hour after beginning of the exam and last half an hour of the exam.



Apart From the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, candidates will be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break/toilets break.