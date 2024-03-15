NEET UG 2024: Correction Window Opens For National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 from today. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms from March 18-20, 2024.

An official notification from NTA noted that the opportunity for correcting or modifying errors/details as per annexure in the online application form for NEET (UG) – 2024 will be available from March 18-20, 2024.

"The window for corrections shall be available till 20 March 2024 (up to 11:50 pm) After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI," added the notification.

Noting that this is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships, the NTA informed the candidates to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to them.

The final corrections in the application forms will be applicable only after the payment of additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly.



NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The exam will be held from 2pm to 5:20pm in Pen and Paper mode (offline) in 14 cities across the country and outside India.