NEET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Check Timings, Exam Pattern, Dress Code And Important Instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam tomorrow, May 7, 2023. Over 20 lakh candidates are expected to appear for India's only Medical entrance examination. NEET UG is conducted in 13 languages, through which admission is granted to 10 courses, including MBBS. The examination will be conducted under the pen-and-paper system at 499 locations across the country.

Date and Duration:

The NEET exam is scheduled to take place on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

The duration of the test is three hours and twenty minutes in which candidates have to attempt 180 questions that carry 720 marks in total.

Admit Card

Admit cards for the NEET UG 2023 can be downloaded from neet.nta.nic.in using the application number and date of birth. Candidates can enter their login details like date of birth and application number for easy access to admit cards. Here are the steps:

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage.

Log in with your application number, and date of birth and download the NEET admit card.

Exam Pattern

The syllabus of the NEET exam is based on class 11 and class 12 biology, chemistry, and physics NCERT. The question paper will include multiple-choice questions on the above-mentioned four subjects. There will be a total of 45 questions per subject and the maximum marks will be 720.

Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions while Section B will consist of 15 questions. Candidates will have to attempt 10 questions from section B.

Each question will be of four marks and for every incorrect answer one mark will be deducted and 0 marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.

Important Instructions: