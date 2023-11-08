NEET Super Specialty 2023 Counselling Registration Starts Today, Check Details

NEET Super Specialty 2023 Counselling: The registration link is available at - mcc.nic.in.



The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is commencing the registration for the first round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) counselling today, November 8. Those who have successfully cleared the exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to apply for counselling. The registration link will be available on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee will oversee two rounds of counselling to allocate seats for the Super Specialty Doctorate of Medicine (MD) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes in central, state, and deemed universities under the 100% All India Quota (AIQ).

Applicants are required to submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 and a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2 lakh when registering for NEET SS counselling in 2023.

NEET SS counselling in 2023: The schedule for the first round

Registration: November 8 to November 14 (until 12 noon)

Payment facility: November 8 to November 14 (until 3pm)

Choice filling and locking: November 8 to November 14 (until 11.55pm, with choice-locking available from 4pm on November 8 to 11.55 pm on November 14)

Processing of Seat allotment: From November 15 to November 16

Allotment result: November 17

Reporting to the allotted institutes: November 18 to November 24

Some prominent colleges that will be accepting NEET SS 2023 scores:

CMC Vellore - Christian Medical College, Vellore (NIRF Ranking: 3)

NIMHANS Bangalore - National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore (NIRF Ranking: 4)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore (NIRF Ranking: 6)

SGPGIMS Lucknow - Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow (NIRF Ranking: 7)

BHU Varanasi - Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (NIRF Ranking: 8)

KMC Manipal - Kasturba Medical College, Manipal (NIRF Ranking: 9)

SCTIMST Trivandrum - Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum (NIRF Ranking: 10)

MMC Chennai - Madras Medical College, Chennai (NIRF Ranking: 11)

KGMU Lucknow - King George's Medical University, Lucknow (NIRF Ranking: 12)

VMMC - Safdarjung Hospital - Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi (NIRF Ranking: 14)