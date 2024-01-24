NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2023: Qualifying Percentile Reduced For Special Round

NEET-SS 2023 was conducted on September 29, and 30, and the result was declared on October 15, 2023.

The qualifying percentile for the special round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Counselling 2023 has been reduced.

Those who passed the NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 and completed their postgraduate degree as per NMC norms are qualified to take part in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling, according to the official notification.

"The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, through a letter dated January 20, 2024, has granted eligibility to all candidates who have fulfilled the PG degree requirements as per NMC norms and have appeared for the NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling," the official notice reads.

The NEET-SS rank announced on October 15, 2023, remains unchanged. The initiation of Round 2 of SS counselling has been temporarily deferred.

The candidacy is provisional, depending on meeting the eligibility criteria stated in the NEET-SS 2023 information bulletin and the verification of their Face ID/Biometric as needed.

NEET-SS 2023 was conducted on September 29, and 30, 2023 and the result was declared on October 15, 2023.

For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of MCC.



Check the official notice here



The NEET SS 2023 covered examinations in 13 disciplines, including medical, pharmacology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT, pathology, anaesthesiology, radiodiagnosis, microbiology, psychiatry, surgery, pediatrics, respiratory medicine, and orthopaedics.

The NEET SS is used for admission to 2,447 seats in Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) programmes at 156 public and private medical schools as well as Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.