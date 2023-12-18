NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Details

NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2023: The seat allotment process is set to take place on December 22.

Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality (SS) counselling 2023 Round 2 is commencing today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the counselling round by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the application submission deadline is December 21, 2023. The payment facility is scheduled to close at 3pm on the same day. The seat allotment process is set to take place on December 22, with the announcement of seat allotment results on December 23, 2023. All candidates who receive a seat allotment are required to report between December 24 and December 31, 2023.

To secure their allotted seat during the counselling process, students are required to make the prescribed tuition fee payment. For eligibility in the NEET SS counselling registration 2023, candidates need to simultaneously pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 and a refundable security deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

The NEET SS 2023 was held on September 29 and 30, comprising 150 questions. According to the scoring system, candidates receive four marks for each correct answer and incur a deduction of one mark for each incorrect answer. The results were declared on October 15. The NEET SS 2023 covered examinations in 13 disciplines, including medical, pharmacology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT, pathology, anaesthesiology, radiodiagnosis, microbiology, psychiatry, surgery, pediatrics, respiratory medicine, and orthopaedics.

The NEET SS is used for admission to 2,447 seats in Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) programmes at 156 public and private medical schools as well as Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions.

NEET SS Counselling 2023 - Steps To Register:

Go to MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Locate and select the NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 link on the homepage.

Enter registration details and click on the submit button.

Fill out the application form and make the required fee payment.

Click the submit button and download the page.

Keep a printed copy for future use.

