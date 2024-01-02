NEET Super Speciality 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Extended Till Jan 5

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The MCC has extended the reporting deadline until 6 pm on January 5, 2024.

The reporting date for round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 Counselling has been extended to January 5 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who wish to report to their allotted institutes can refer to the official notification at mcc.nic.in. The original deadline for reporting was December 31, 2024, but it has now been extended to January 5, 2024.

The decision to extend the reporting date for Round 2 of SS Counselling in 2023 was made in response to numerous requests from Super Specialty 2023 candidates. The official notice states, "MCC has received multiple requests for an extension of reporting for Round 2 of SS Counselling, and, considering the candidates' reasons, the competent authority has granted the extension until 6pm on January 5, 2024."

Candidates must have specific documents during the reporting process, including: