NEET Super Speciality 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Extended Till Jan 5

New Delhi:
The reporting date for round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 Counselling has been extended to January 5 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who wish to report to their allotted institutes can refer to the official notification at mcc.nic.in. The original deadline for reporting was December 31, 2024, but it has now been extended to January 5, 2024.
The decision to extend the reporting date for Round 2 of SS Counselling in 2023 was made in response to numerous requests from Super Specialty 2023 candidates. The official notice states, "MCC has received multiple requests for an extension of reporting for Round 2 of SS Counselling, and, considering the candidates' reasons, the competent authority has granted the extension until 6pm on January 5, 2024."
Candidates must have specific documents during the reporting process, including:
- Provisional allotment letter from MCC.
- Admit card issued by NBE.
- Result or rank letter from NBE.
- MBBS degree certificate or provisional certificate.
- MD, MS, DNB degree certificate in the relevant speciality.
- A permanent registration certificate for MBBS, MS, or DNB issued by MCI or NBE or state medical council is mandatory.
- Candidates who complete post-graduation by September 30, 2023, are eligible to apply with a provisional certificate.
- High school or higher secondary certificates or a birth certificate as evidence of the date of birth.
- A valid ID, such as a PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar Card.
Round 2 registration began on December 18 and closed on December 21, 2023, with the choice filling and locking period remaining the same. The seat allotment process took place on December 22, and the results were announced on December 23, 2023.
It is essential for individuals who have been allotted a seat in the second round to ensure their presence at the designated institute by the extended deadline. Failing to adhere to this requirement will lead to the forfeiture of the allocated seat.