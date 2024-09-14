NEET SS 2024: Tentative Schedule Out For Conduct Of NEET-Super Speciality

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the tentative schedule of the NEET-Super Speciality 2024. As per the release by NBEMS, the exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30, 2025 at various examination centres across the country. The board has also noted that the applicants must visit the NBEMS website regularly to check the final schedule of examination to be published in the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2024.

"Pursuant to the approval of Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission, vide its letter dated 12.09.2024 and in compliance to the orders dated 14.08.2024 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the tentative schedule for conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Superspecialty is being notified. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2024 on 29th and 30th March 2025 at various examination centres across the country," added the notification.

The notification also added, "Please refer to the Information Bulletin of NEET-SS 2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details as and when notified. For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main "

The NEET-SS is conducted for doctors having postgraduate degrees like MD, MS and DNB, or an equivalent qualification for admission to super-speciality courses.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not to conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination this year. The top court rejected the plea maintaining that the postponement was 'fairly equitable' and not 'arbitrary'.