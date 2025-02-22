NEET SS: Inclusion of MS Traumatology and Surgery As Eligible Feeder Course For MCh Specialties

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification informing medical aspirants about the inclusion of PG degree holders in Traumatology and Surgery to appear in NEET SS. The Postgraduate Medical Education Board has decided to allow PG degree holders in Traumatology and Surgery eligible to appear in NEET-SS 2024 provisionally for the MCh specialities in Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

The final selection of the students for the said specialities, however, will be subject to approval of “Post-Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2025”, and its publication in the Gazette of India.

An official notification by the NBEMS reads, "Attention is invited to public notice from PGMEB-NMC according to which PG degree holders in Traumatology and Surgery have been made eligible to appear in NEET SS 2024 provisionally for MCh Courses in Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery; subject to approval of PGMER (Postgraduate Medical Education Regulation) 2025 and its publication in the Gazette of India."

Qualified candidates of MS-Traumatology and Surgery are given an opportunity to apply for NEET-SS 2024. The application form can be submitted online through https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=neetss

The NEET-SS 2024 is scheduled to be held on March 29 and 30, 2025.Registration process for NEET-Super Speciality 2024 are ongoing and will conclude on February 24, 2025.

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses, as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. No other entrance examination, either at the state or institutional level, would be valid for entry to DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses, as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016, w.e.f. the 2017 admission session.

