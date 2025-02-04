NEET SS 2024: Registration Begins, Check Steps to Apply

NEET SS 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for NEET-Super Speciality 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS 2024: Important Dates

Online Application Submission: February 4, 2025, to February 24, 2025

Edit Window for All Applicants: February 27, 2025, to March 3, 2025

Final Edit Window to Rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images (No further opportunity shall be given): March 11, 2025, to March 13, 2025

Issue of Admit Card: March 25, 2025

Examination Dates: March 29 & 30, 2025

Cut-Off Date for Qualifying MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty Qualification to Determine Eligibility for NEET-SS 2024: April 30, 2025

Declaration of Result By: April 30, 2025

The official notification reads: "NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses, as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. No other entrance examination, either at the state or institutional level, shall be valid for entry to DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses, as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016, w.e.f. the 2017 admission session."

NEET SS 2024: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2. Register yourself and generate login credentials

Step 3. Log in using your credentials and fill out the form

Step 4. Make the payment and click on "Submit"

Step 5. Save the application for future reference