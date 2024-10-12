Check Revised Scheme Of Examination For NEET-SS 2024

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Superspecialty on March 29 and 30, 2025 at various examination centres across the country.

NBEMS has noted certain changes in the scheme of examination for NEET-SS 2024. The scheme of examination for NEET-SS 2024 will continue to be the same as published in information bulletin for NEET-SS 2023 exam except for the following changes:

a. For admissions to DM/DrNB Medical Oncology, there will be a separate question paper group (Medical Oncology Group). The questions in the paper of this group will be exclusively from the topics of Medical Oncology.

b. For admissions to DM/DrNB Critical Care Medicine, there will be a separate question paper group (Critical Care Medicine Group). The questions in the paper of this group would be exclusively from the topics of Critical Care Medicine.

c. Rest of the scheme of examination will continue to be the same as for all groups.

NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

The exam is held as a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty courses for admission to all DM/MCh courses in the country including all private medical colleges/institutions/universities/deemed universities. Admissions are also based in all DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and all DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except direct six years DrNB Courses).